Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech

FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023. The parents of Tyre Nichols will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died days later, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week at the U.S. Capitol.

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Nichols, have accepted an invitation to attend the speech from Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who is chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, according to Vincent Evans, a spokesperson for the group of Black lawmakers.

Videotape released last week of the violent Jan. 7 encounter between Nichols and the police officers shows the officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him.

President Joe Biden said Monday he wants congressional action to address police reform. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Nichols was hospitalized and died on Jan. 10.

Five police officers, who also are Black, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in Nichols’ beating and death. On Monday, two more Memphis police officers were disciplined and three emergency medical technicians were fired in connection with the case.

Horsford said it was important for Nichols’ parents to hear from the president and their elected representatives in Congress.

“I have invited the Nichols family as guests of the Congressional Black Caucus so they will be there on that day to hear from the president and members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to hear how we will finally take action to keep our communities safe,” Horsford told MSNBC on Monday.

Lawmakers this year are allowed to take guests with them to the House chamber for the Feb. 7 speech for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline