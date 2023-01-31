Deals
TVA seeks input on electric service from city of Arab residents

Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community input before a major transmission project.
WAFF's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority recently announced a project totaling $6.3 million that will place a new transmission line from the East-Point Guntersville Hydro Plant to a substation owned by the Arab Electric Cooperative.

However, before the project begins, TVA is encouraging residents in Arab to comment on their current service to help better service reliability.

TVA correspondent Scott Fiedler shares that these comments are necessary for the lengthy process of this project.

“Comments are important to TVA because we’re a transparent organization,” Fiedler said. “We’re public power for your power company. So we want you to get involved.”

This new transmission line is meant to both upgrade current equipment used in Arab, as well as keep up with the growth coming to the area. General Manager of the Albertville Electric Cooperative Stacey White shares with WAFF 48 that the demand for such services is growing in the Arab community.

“We have a substation, we call it our sundown substation and we are in the process of upgrading our substation. We are seeing a lot of residential growth currently. Houses are just... it’s crazy right now. With the market as it is, you wouldn’t think people would be building but they are, so we are just doing this to increase our capacity,’ says White.

The transmission project is set for completion in September of 2025, yet such preparations and comments are closely considered before any construction can begin.

To share your input with TVA, you can visit tva.com/energy/transmissionprojects or contact TVA’s Todd Liskey at 800-362-4355.

