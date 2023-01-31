Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Schools in the Shoals are announcing late starts due to the threat of inclement weather Wednesday.

Lauderdale County Schools and Colbert County Schools each announced Tuesday that the districts would be opening late on Wednesday.

Lauderdale County schools will be opening at 10:30 a.m. and will have the same bus routes as normal but the times will be delayed to match the school start time.

Colbert County Schools will be delayed by three hours Wednesday due to the threat of slick road conditions.

Mars Hill Bible School announced that it will have a delayed opening Wednesday. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. for students in elementary, middle school and high school. Elementary doors will open at 9:45 a.m. and preschool will open at 9:30 a.m.

Russellville City Schools will be delayed two hours Wednesday, buses will also be delayed by two hours.

Muscle Shoals City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay.

Lincoln County Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Northwest-Shoals Community College will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for both the Phil Campbell and the Shoals campuses.

Tuscumbia City Schools and Florence City Schools will delay opening by two hours.

Ekklesia Preschool & CDC Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Florence campuses will be delayed for two hours tomorrow. The centers will open at 9 a.m.

