Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Suspect arrested in Madison apartment complex shootings

A 15-year-old was injured in one of the shootings.
Huntsville fire officials are investigating a scene on Sandy Hollow Drive; The Governor is offering a reward in Lawrence Co. cold case.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a Madison Apartment complex on Jan. 23 and Jan. 27.

According to officials, the suspect discharged firearms numerous times into Farmhaus Apartment. On scene, deputies were able to speak with witnesses who described the suspect to be a black male driving a red Chevrolet Cruze.

On Jan. 29 deputies noticed a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses turning into the apartment complex. Deputies performed a traffic stop and identified the driver as 21-year-old Mickel Millender Jr.

During the traffic stop, Millender was found with a 9mm handgun, which was identified to be the same handgun used in both shootings. He was later identified as the suspect in both offenses.

Millender was charged with four counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of assault. He was booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say

Latest News

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a...
1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting