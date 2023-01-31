Suspect arrested in Madison apartment complex shootings

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a Madison Apartment complex on Jan. 23 and Jan. 27.

According to officials, the suspect discharged firearms numerous times into Farmhaus Apartment. On scene, deputies were able to speak with witnesses who described the suspect to be a black male driving a red Chevrolet Cruze.

On Jan. 29 deputies noticed a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses turning into the apartment complex. Deputies performed a traffic stop and identified the driver as 21-year-old Mickel Millender Jr.

During the traffic stop, Millender was found with a 9mm handgun, which was identified to be the same handgun used in both shootings. He was later identified as the suspect in both offenses.

Millender was charged with four counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of assault. He was booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.