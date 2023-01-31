State bonds fund an even bigger Albertville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools are welcoming three new construction projects on the high school campus.

The 7A school will have add new buildings for students to grow into. The famous Aggie Marching Band will have a brand new band hall to conduct their practices.

Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds. (Albertville High School)

A multipurpose athletic facility will assist many different sports with its turfed field and weight-training area. Not only will will this facility house many of the high school’s beloved sports teams, but it will also be the destination of AHS’s new classes in sports medicine.

Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds. (Albertville City Schools)

Finally, a new building dedicated to the school’s career academy will support students interested in different trades such as construction, welding, manufacturing, and cyber security.

Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds. (Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds.)

These facilities are a result of the rapid growth within the Albertville school district. Superintendent Boyd English says that these buildings will grow with their students, but also serve as an investment for future Aggies to come.

English tells WAFF 48 “We use the word “invest” quite often. We want to invest in future generations. We want to invest these funds that’s going to outlive a virus and is going to prepare future generations of Aggies very well in all of their endeavors.”

English also shares that these buildings were made possible by state funds set aside by Governor Kay Ivey. He emphasized that the city nor the Board of Education will be in any debt in regard to these new facilities. Though, three brand new facilities are no bargain.

“We’re looking at somewhere around $25 million for the three projects.” Boyd says.

Still, Aggie students and staff are excited to see the projects at their completion. The multipurpose athletic facility is set to be complete in the summer of this year. The band hall and career academy are lined up for completion by spring of next year.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.