Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Send your boyfriend to this Guys Only Bouquet Workshop in Huntsville

Does your significant other know how to build a bouquet?
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fellas, listen, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you might be feeling some pressure to have the perfect bouquet ready to go for your significant other.

If that’s you, don’t stress over which website sends the freshest bouquets. Take your romance up a notch by learning how to design your own unique bouquet!

On February 7, The Flower Shoppe of Providence is hosting a Guys Only Bouquet Class. Men who join will learn how to build a beautiful bouquet of roses for $69.

Jessa, owner of The Flower Shoppe, is showing Charles how to build a blooming bouquet and give you a sneak peek at what the class is going to look like.

To learn more about the class or The Flower Shoppe, visit theflowershopofprovidence.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say