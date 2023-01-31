Send your boyfriend to this Guys Only Bouquet Workshop in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fellas, listen, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you might be feeling some pressure to have the perfect bouquet ready to go for your significant other.

If that’s you, don’t stress over which website sends the freshest bouquets. Take your romance up a notch by learning how to design your own unique bouquet!

On February 7, The Flower Shoppe of Providence is hosting a Guys Only Bouquet Class. Men who join will learn how to build a beautiful bouquet of roses for $69.

Jessa, owner of The Flower Shoppe, is showing Charles how to build a blooming bouquet and give you a sneak peek at what the class is going to look like.

To learn more about the class or The Flower Shoppe, visit theflowershopofprovidence.com.

