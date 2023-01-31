See Riverdance still stepping when the show comes to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Folks in north Alabama who have a little more jig in their step are going to be excited to see Riverdance take the stage in Huntsville.

Riverdance, the 25th Anniversary Show, is coming to the Von Braun Center February 3 - 5. The dance style originated in Ireland hundreds of years ago and is known for its fast, intricate footwork.

“The magic of Riverdance is something every audience member feels hypnotized by,” dancer Anna Mai Fitzgerald said. “We do have Irish dancing, and that’s the forefront of the show, but we also have tap dancers, folk dancers, we have a flamenco, we have incredible, talented musicians on stage. It’s a real collaboration of a celebration of diversity and inclusivity and dance. You come watch the show 25 years on, you still get that iconic feeling.”

Fitzpatrick has been dancing since she was just four-years-old. She’s won tons awards around Ireland the UK and is now a principle dancer in Riverdance.

You can see her and the rest of the talented cast when they dance in Huntsville this month.

For more information and tickets, visit Riverdance.com.

