Oakwood University opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Oakwood University opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinc.
Oakwood University opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinc.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will serve the Huntsville community Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The new clinic is located at the Community Health Action Center (CHAC) at 1863 Sparkman Drive.

Oakwood University officials hope that the clinic can help administer COVID-19 vaccines among high-risk underserved populations through outreach and partnerships.

Officials plan to increase awareness of the availability of the clinic through face-to-face engagement at mobile food market sites. Trained student health ambassadors will share information and answer questions regarding the vaccine with the hopes of creating a more efficient registration process.

Registering at a mobile market will remove the barrier for those who do not have access to a computer or the internet.

