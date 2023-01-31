Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States.

Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms.

Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about how farming has impacted his life, his father’s life and even his grandfather’s life.

“I’ve been a farmer all my life,” Davis said. “I guess my father was a farmer and his father was a farmer. We’re about the six or seventh generation to farm the same property.”

