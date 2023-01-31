Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty.
Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley.
In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in the murder of Brantley. Authorities believed that Adams shot Brantley but that Brantley also had a gun.
Officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office believed that the shooting was a result of a years-long property dispute.
