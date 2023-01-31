IRS official, Huntsville accountant address potential tax refund backlogs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tax season is underway and you may notice a few changes as your complete your filings this year.

Amy Stapler, a partner at the BMSS accounting firm, says if you want your return back in a timely fashion your best option is to file online. It takes about 21 days to get your return when filed online. If you file paper tax returns, you will have to wait for about six months.

Stapler says it takes a lot more workers to file paper taxes.

There was a major backlog for your 2021 taxes because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was short-staffed, according to Stapler. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said the pileup was also informed by years of budget cuts, pandemic-related office closures and added duties.

“It was a lack of personnel. The IRS was in a need of personnel and a lot of people did paper file for whatever reason and so the resources were just limited and we hope that will be corrected in the future but it’s really a wait-and-see game,” Stapler said.

The IRS did announce a plan to hire 10,000 workers to help tackle the massive backlog in March 2022. It was also supposed to hire an additional 10,000 workers over 2022.

Plus, the IRS will receive $80 billion over ten years in federal funding under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. In November 2022, the IRS did announce that they used this money to hire more than 4,000 people to fill customer service representative positions and they are looking to hire 700 new employees to staff Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the U.S.

There will be some changes on the taxpayers’ end as well, especially for parents.

Since 2020, parents received a $3,600 tax credit for each child from birth to five years old. Parents of children aged six through 17 would receive $3,000 per child.

This year, lawmakers reduced the child tax credit back to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per eligible child.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Stapler says even businesses are dealing with fewer resources.

“You don’t have these coronavirus-related credits or loans that we’ve had in the past like the PPP or ERC which is the employee retention credit,” says Stapler. “So, whether you’re a business or individual we’re starting to see things normalize out.”

Stapler says there are several free ways to file tax returns. She recommends using the IRS Free File.

Taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.

