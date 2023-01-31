High School baseball coming to Toyota Field in March

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Field will be the site of multiple high school baseball games this spring with the first games scheduled for March 1.

Throughout March, there will be 13 games featuring schools from the Tennessee Valley. Tickets for all high school games will cost $10 and are good for all games on a given day.

For the James Clemens High School Spring Take Off Tournament, tickets purchased from the Trash Pandas will be the only ones accepted for games at Toyota Field. Tickets purchased from other locations will not be honored for games at Toyota Field.

March 1 - Tickets for the games on March 1 can be purchased by clicking here.

Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. – New Hope vs. Priceville

Game 2 – 7 p.m. – Athens vs. Grissom

The James Clemens High School Spring Take Off Tournament will have games at Toyota Field March 23-25.

March 23 - Tickets for the games on March 23 can be purchased by clicking here.

Game 1 – 1 p.m. – Holtville vs. Opelika

Game 2 – 4 p.m. – Holtville vs. Priceville

Game 3 – 7 p.m. – James Clemens vs. Creek Wood (TN)

March 24 - Tickets for the games on March 24 can be purchased by clicking here.

Game 1 – 10 a.m. – Holtville vs. Collierville (TN)

Game 2 – 1 p.m. – Opelika vs. Collierville (TN)

Game 3 – 4 p.m. – Stanhope Elmore vs. Oakland (TN)

Game 4 – 7 p.m. – James Clemens vs. Oakland (TN)

March 25 - Tickets for the games on March 25 can be purchased by clicking here.

Game 1 – 10 a.m. – Stanhope Elmore vs. Creek Wood (TN)

Game 2 – 1 p.m. – Stanhope Elmore vs. Riverdale (TN)

Game 3 – 4 p.m. – Russellville vs. Riverdale (TN)

Game 4 – 7 p.m. – Russellville vs. James Clemens

Bob Jones High School will also face Hoover High School on April 24 at 5 p.m.

