Gov. Ivey appoints new Madison County Commission chairman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Madison County Commission chairman to replace former chairman Dale Strong.

Gov. Ivey appointed former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon to be Madison County Commission chairman. McCutcheon’s appointment is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office.

McCutcheon served as speaker of the house for six years before he retired in 2022.

Strong was elected to the United States House of Representatives in November 2022.

