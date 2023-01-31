Former Rainsville PD officer charged with DUI files motion to dismiss case

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer who turned herself in for allegedly driving under the influence, has filed a motion to have her case dismissed.

Mercedes Rugart was charged with a DUI after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a culvert, a utility pole and overturned. The crash happened on July 26, 2022.

Rugart turned herself in on charges from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from the wreck on Jan. 7.

According to online court documents, Rugart filed a motion on Jan. 25 to have her case dismissed based on the following reasons:

That the charging instrument fails to allege each material element of an offense. Therefore, the charging instrument in this case does not adequately state an offense.

That the charging instrument does not adequately apprize the defendant of an offense.

As a result of the ambiguous nature of the charging instrument the defendant cannot prepare a defense.

That the charging instrument violates due process of law.

That this court lacks personal and / or subject matter jurisdiction.6.That the charging instrument is in violation of the principals set out in Ex Parte, Roy L. Johnson, 636 So.2d 1266 (Ala. Cr. App. 1994)and Stoll v. State,724 So.2d 90(Cr. App. 1998).

(Online court documents)

Rugart has a hearing set for Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. in a Jackson County District Court.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.