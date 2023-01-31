Fog and rain to start the day, cloudy and cool afternoon

Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off with areas of widespread and dense fog, this will likely have an impact on your morning commute. Temperatures are cool in the middle 40s to the west and middle 50s to the east.

A swath of light to moderate rain showers will move in from the west this morning and will track across North Alabama. We will see a break in the rain with skies staying cloudy through most of the afternoon, temps will gradually fall through the day with a north wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour. A second wave of rain showers will come through starting during the evening commute and staying with us through the overnight hours.

We will have to watch our temperatures very closely this evening as colder air is trying to move in from the northwest. There is a chance of seeing some sleet mixing in with the cold rain tonight into tomorrow morning. The colder air moving in can potentially give us a narrow window of seeing some light freezing rain for parts of NE Mississippi, extreme NW Alabama and parts of Middle Tennessee. This would likely result in a glaze of a few hundredths of an inch mainly on elevated surfaces and powerlines.

Showers will end early and we will stay cloudy yet again, highs on Wednesday will only reach the low to middle 40s. Another round of cold rain will come through for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavier and more widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday, rainfall totals will likely be in the ½ to 1.5 inch range. Skies will begin to clear by Friday with temps staying below average in the middle to upper 40s. The weekend looks good for now with sunshine and temps in the 50s.

