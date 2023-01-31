Deals
Florence man arrested for assaulting man in wheelchair

Haskins was arrested for assaulting and robbing a homeless man in Florence.
Haskins was arrested for assaulting and robbing a homeless man in Florence.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested Monday for assaulting, threatening and robbing a man in a wheelchair on Jan. 10.

According to officials with the Florence Police Department, Maroland Haskins who is homeless assaulted another homeless man in front of Rosie’s Restaurant on North Court Street on Jan. 10.

Authorities say that Haskins walked behind the man acting as if he was throwing garbage away then once behind him, Haskins hit the homeless man in the head with an object. The hit caused the homeless man to fall out of his wheelchair at which point Haskins jumped on top of him and threatened to shoot him.

Haskins then took the man’s shoe and pants which contained money and fled the scene.

The victim went to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment where he received several staples for the wound to his head that was caused by Haskins.

Haskins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $62,500 bond.

