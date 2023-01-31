Deals
The best recipe for a delicious winter salad

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the colder months we tend to go for a bowl of soup or something on the heartier side.

While we all think salads are best in the spring and summer, Drew Van Leuvan, Culinary Director at Farm Burger, is proving us wrong.

Chef Drew is piling the bowls high with rich greens, colorful veggies and grains that are in season this time of year.

He’s showing TVL a recipe for a Superfood Salad packed with kale, butternut squash, spiced pecans and more.

You can also check out all the sustainable salads and burgers Farm Burger has to offer at the Huntsville location at 930 Bob Wallace Ave SW.

