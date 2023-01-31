Albertville High School head football coach leaving school for job at Hoover High

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville High School head football coach, Chip English, is leaving the school to become the quarterback’s coach at Hoover High School.

In two seasons as the head football coach, Chip English went a combined 2-18, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Hoover High School finished with an 11-2 overall record in 2022 after losing to Thompson in the playoffs on Nov. 18.

WAFF Sports Director Carl Prather confirmed the job move on Tuesday.

Albertville High School on the search for a new Head Football Coach.



Chip English will leave the program to become Quarterbacks coach at Hoover.



The Bucs are coached by former James Clemens and Florence Head Coach Wade Waldrop. — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) January 31, 2023

Chip English’s wife posted the following statement on Facebook on Tuesday morning:

“As most of you know, Chip stepped down as the head football coach at Albertville High School today. He has been offered and accepted a job with Hoover High School as their quarterbacks coach. Life is changing again for us, and I’m full of all the emotions. I am truly grateful for our time here at Albertville. We have loved our players, parents, students, coworkers, neighbors, etc., and y’all have loved us back. I am happy to be finishing the school year out here. Everything has happened so fast. I’ll share more about this journey at a later date. As always, our motto is - His plan, not mine; His time, not mine.”

Prior to coaching at Albertville, Chip English was the head coach at Grissom High School. He went 16-25 in four seasons as head coach.

