Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Albertville High School head football coach leaving school for job at Hoover High

Albertville High School head football coach, Chip English, is leaving the school to become the...
Albertville High School head football coach, Chip English, is leaving the school to become the quarterback’s coach at Hoover High School.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville High School head football coach, Chip English, is leaving the school to become the quarterback’s coach at Hoover High School.

In two seasons as the head football coach, Chip English went a combined 2-18, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Hoover High School finished with an 11-2 overall record in 2022 after losing to Thompson in the playoffs on Nov. 18.

WAFF Sports Director Carl Prather confirmed the job move on Tuesday.

Chip English’s wife posted the following statement on Facebook on Tuesday morning:

“As most of you know, Chip stepped down as the head football coach at Albertville High School today. He has been offered and accepted a job with Hoover High School as their quarterbacks coach. Life is changing again for us, and I’m full of all the emotions. I am truly grateful for our time here at Albertville. We have loved our players, parents, students, coworkers, neighbors, etc., and y’all have loved us back. I am happy to be finishing the school year out here. Everything has happened so fast. I’ll share more about this journey at a later date. As always, our motto is - His plan, not mine; His time, not mine.”

Prior to coaching at Albertville, Chip English was the head coach at Grissom High School. He went 16-25 in four seasons as head coach.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say

Latest News

The Hazel Green girls Basketball team prepares to face Bob Jones Wednesday January 25, 2023
Win number 85: Hazel Green just 2 wins from state record
North Alabama Players practice at an area Bowling alley for the AHSAA State Bowling Championships
Valley teams compete for State Bowling Championships
Huntsville’s Dalton Wood battles Smiths Station’s Erik Short in the 184-pound match
Panthers win Wrestling Duals
Hazel Green Girls Head Basketball Coach Tim Miller (center) honored after their 71-35 win over...
Trojans win 80th consecutive game, improve to 21-0