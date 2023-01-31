22-year-old Athens man arrested on electronic solicitation of a child charge

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly trying to electronically solicit a child.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, Tanner Allen, 22, was arrested after a child’s father reported that his child had received inappropriate text messages from an unknown person.

The father pretended to be the child and the unknown person agreed to come to the residence to meet in an intimate nature. Deputies were waiting at the residence and arrested Allen.

Allen was booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims released the following statement about the arrest:

“The dangers of social media and phone apps are ever present in today’s society. I encourage parents to check your teenager’s phones for any kind of suspicious activity. Also, install parental controls on their phones to block illicit communications and activity from sexual predators.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.