Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

22-year-old Athens man arrested on electronic solicitation of a child charge

Tanner Allen.
Tanner Allen.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly trying to electronically solicit a child.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, Tanner Allen, 22, was arrested after a child’s father reported that his child had received inappropriate text messages from an unknown person.

The father pretended to be the child and the unknown person agreed to come to the residence to meet in an intimate nature. Deputies were waiting at the residence and arrested Allen.

Allen was booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims released the following statement about the arrest:

“The dangers of social media and phone apps are ever present in today’s society. I encourage parents to check your teenager’s phones for any kind of suspicious activity. Also, install parental controls on their phones to block illicit communications and activity from sexual predators.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say

Latest News

Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville PD officer charged with DUI files motion to dismiss case
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Haskins was arrested for assaulting and robbing a homeless man in Florence.
Florence man arrested for assaulting man in wheelchair