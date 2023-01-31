1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on McClain Lane.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting victim who was at the Mapco at University Drive and Memorial Parkway.

Officers are investigating the scene in the 4100 block of McClain Lane.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.