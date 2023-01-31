Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a...
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting victim who was at the Mapco at University Drive and Memorial Parkway.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on McClain Lane.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting victim who was at the Mapco at University Drive and Memorial Parkway.

Officers are investigating the scene in the 4100 block of McClain Lane.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say

Latest News

Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
Mac McCutcheon.
Gov. Ivey appoints new Madison County Commission chairman
Oakwood University opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinc.
Oakwood University opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Tanner Allen.
22-year-old Athens man arrested on electronic solicitation of a child charge