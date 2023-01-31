1 person killed in Marshall County wreck

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road.

It was confirmed by the coroner’s office that one person has died.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

