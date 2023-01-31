Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

1 person killed in Marshall County wreck

One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road.

It was confirmed by the coroner’s office that one person has died.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say

Latest News

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
Mickel Millender Jr., 21
Suspect arrested in Madison apartment complex shootings
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a...
1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting