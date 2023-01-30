Deals
Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the county

A man from Maine unicycles 2,400 miles to Florida to help make the roads safer.
By Ashley Harding
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A man from Maine cycled 2,400 miles on just one wheel.

It took nearly five months for unicyclist Avery Seuter to achieve his highest goal to date. He finished it at the lowest point on his journey in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Once I got on the street, and it was straight away all the way down to the southernmost buoy, it was kind of, you know, it felt conclusive,” he said. “I had my family there.”

Seuter started unicycling from Maine to Florida in September to raise money and awareness for the East Coast Greenway, a bicycle and pedestrian route connecting 15 states with the goal of making travel safer for bikers and riders.

He logged 20 to 30 miles per day and raised a combined $4,000. He also celebrated his 20th birthday while on the trip.

When he gets back home in Maine, Seuter said he plans to do even more to help improve infrastructure. He said he also hopes others will be inspired to get out and get active.

“I’d encourage people to get out and bike or walk or, or move around their communities however they can even if it’s not what you do all the time,” he said. “It’s really, really beneficial for your health and mental health.”

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

