Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Scattered Showers Continue Through the Evening | More Rain Ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a wet day thus far across the Valley with widespread showers still ongoing late this afternoon. Some lulls in the activity will be possible as we head into the early evening hours for a few areas, but keep the umbrella nearby as another round of more moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to move in later this evening. This activity will start to become lighter and more isolated likely after midnight and into the early morning hours on Monday with overnight lows staying mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Plan on widely scattered showers to linger into your early morning commute Monday, but we should completely dry out by the mid to late morning hours. The rest of the day will feature cloudy skies with highs in the mid and upper 50s. By the late evening and overnight hours, rain chances will start to increase again as a front stalls near or over the area. With a very moist airmass in place and a stalled boundary, periods of widespread rainfall will continue through much of the work week Tuesday through Thursday.

The wettest period for the Valley will likely be Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks into the northern half of the state. This could lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns by the end of the week. Rainfall amounts through Friday morning could range anywhere from two to four inches. Expect much drier weather for your next weekend with highs remaining seasonal in the low and mid 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Generic graphic.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Memphis leaders decided to release the video they say shows what happened to Nichols.
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Scattered to widespread rain for your Sunday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Scattered to widespread rain for your Sunday
WAFF Forecast Rainfall
Scattered to widespread rain for your Sunday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, January 28 at 5 p.m.