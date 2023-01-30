Scattered Showers Continue Through the Evening | More Rain Ahead

It’s been a wet day thus far across the Valley with widespread showers still ongoing late this afternoon. Some lulls in the activity will be possible as we head into the early evening hours for a few areas, but keep the umbrella nearby as another round of more moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to move in later this evening. This activity will start to become lighter and more isolated likely after midnight and into the early morning hours on Monday with overnight lows staying mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Plan on widely scattered showers to linger into your early morning commute Monday, but we should completely dry out by the mid to late morning hours. The rest of the day will feature cloudy skies with highs in the mid and upper 50s. By the late evening and overnight hours, rain chances will start to increase again as a front stalls near or over the area. With a very moist airmass in place and a stalled boundary, periods of widespread rainfall will continue through much of the work week Tuesday through Thursday.

The wettest period for the Valley will likely be Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks into the northern half of the state. This could lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns by the end of the week. Rainfall amounts through Friday morning could range anywhere from two to four inches. Expect much drier weather for your next weekend with highs remaining seasonal in the low and mid 50s.

