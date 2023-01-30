As residential developments and opportunities in North Huntsville grow, so do concerns of gentrification

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At the site where JO Johnson High School once stood on Cecil Fain Drive is now the epicenter for growth in the North Huntsville area.

“It’s amazing because I grew up on this side of town. It always had a pretty bad rep for crime,” said Bree Garth, a North Huntsville resident whose been in the Rocket City her whole life.

Garth bought her first home in North Huntsville and has seen people’s perceptions of the area pull a 180 degree turnaround. Now she sees residential developments and parks in the works.

It’s a start, but she knows there’s more work to be done.

“The residential side definitely needs to have more work and I feel once we focus on that then we’ll be able to put more into this side of town and put it on equal footing with the rest of Huntsville.”

Gentrification concerns are also building as development continues.

It’s when an area is changed by wealthier people who move in, eventually displacing the people who were already there.

“I do hear it, but for me, I kind of knock that down because for what I’ve seen so far, I’ve seen more diversity than gentrification if anything, she started. “The people that are putting in on this side of town have been people that I’ve grown up with or people that lived on this side of town so they see things that need to be developed.”

Justin Demings is a realtor in Huntsville and he recommends North Huntsville to many of his clients.

“I tell all my individuals please keep an open mind. Definitely drive around for yourself and take a look at it. A lot of people haven’t visited North Huntsville so they’re not seeing these new shiny things that are going on.”

But he’s seeing more interest from transplants rather than natives.

“They want to take advantage of the affordable housing, the affordable land in the North Huntsville area,” he said. “Coming from these bigger cities -- NYC, California, Atlanta -- they’re taking advantage. They’ve already seen the exact same thing happen in their areas, so they’re trying to get in at ground zero.”

Gentrification is always concern in a minority area as it grows, but he always encourages people to re-invest in where they’re from.

