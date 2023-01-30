Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story. (Source: CNN/CITY OF MEMPHIS/MEMPHIS POLICE/NICHOLS FAMILY)

“We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee,” the sheriff’s association said. “We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take.”

The national outcry happened following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis father who was beaten and arrested following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Memphis Police Department released video of the graphic incident on Friday.

The officers have since been fired and face several charges, including second-degree murder. A sixth officer has also been disciplined.

Protesters across the U.S. denounce police brutality after Tyre Nichols’ death while calls to pass police reform legislation grows.

“As constitutionally elected officials, it is our Sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the Sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens,” the sheriff’s association stated.

Nichols’ case is once again reviving calls for changes to police culture. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths, the Association Press reports.

“We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service, The Alabama Sheriff’s Association added. “It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities.”

