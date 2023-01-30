Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all.

Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent care facility they could trust. Eventually, they opened Sparks Healthcare Clinic.

“The main motivation for starting Sparks Healthcare Clinic was basically wanting to serve the needs of others,” Marry said. “I just want to be an advocate for my patients. I want them to be comfortable with their provider. You get to know a person, understand their needs physically, sometimes mentally. And this is a walk in-clinic, so everyone is welcome.”

The Veteran-owned clinic treats acute and chronic diseases plus minor procedures, Covid/Flu/Strep Testing, physicals, lab work, and many other services.

Sparks Healthcare Clinic is located at 3503 Memorial Parkway NW in Huntsville and is open weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To learn more, visit sparkshealthcare.com.

