How one mom turned a bully problem into a book

Meet Alfreda Ragland, the author of "I am Different and God Loves Me"
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What do you do when your child starts getting bullied or picked on? It’s something so many kids face and therefore becomes something parents often have to deal with as well.

That’s the whole reason Alfreda Ragland was inspired to write her first children’s book “I Am Different and God Loves Me.”

The book focuses on how we are all made in different ways, not one person is the exact same, but we can all find common ground. She encourages readers to embrace their differences, a reminder we all need to hear every now and then.

Her second book, “Just Be Yourself,” follows a similar theme as a young girl starts a new school. Her next book “Daddy’s Little Princess,” is set to release sometime in February.

Until then, you can find Ragland’s books at Huntsville/Madison area libraries as well as amazon.com.

