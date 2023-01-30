How to make the best Sugar Cookie Chex Mix
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas, WAFF videographer Gabe brought homemade sweets to the office that everyone seemed to go crazy for. Seriously, we were all begging for more, hoping he had a few extra bags hidden somewhere.
Now, he’s coming on TVL to share his family’s Sugar Cookie Chex Mix!
Gabe learns a lot of recipes from his family and, like many of us, from messing around the internet.
He’s sharing his mom’s go-to Sugar Cookie Chex Mix recipe that makes the perfect snack for parties, road trips or a Thursday night on the couch.
The best part? No cooking is required.
Sugar Cookie Chex Mix Recipe:
- 6 cups Rice Chex™ cereal
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons of Light Corn Syrup
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- Sprinkle and/or edible glitter
How To Make It:
- Add Chex cereal into a large mixing bowl.
- In small bowl, microwave butter uncovered until melted. Then, stir in granulated sugar, vanilla and light corn syrup.
- Pour the mixture into the bowl of Chex, mixing it well.
- Microwave uncovered for about 3 to 4 minutes, stirring after every minute, until thoroughly glazed.
- Add powdered sugar into the chex mix, mixing it well so all the cereal is covered.
- Add as many sprinkles as you want!
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.