How to make the best Sugar Cookie Chex Mix

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas, WAFF videographer Gabe brought homemade sweets to the office that everyone seemed to go crazy for. Seriously, we were all begging for more, hoping he had a few extra bags hidden somewhere.

Now, he’s coming on TVL to share his family’s Sugar Cookie Chex Mix!

Gabe learns a lot of recipes from his family and, like many of us, from messing around the internet.

He’s sharing his mom’s go-to Sugar Cookie Chex Mix recipe that makes the perfect snack for parties, road trips or a Thursday night on the couch.

The best part? No cooking is required.

Sugar Cookie Chex Mix Recipe:

6 cups Rice Chex™ cereal

1/4 cup butter

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons of Light Corn Syrup

2 teaspoons pure vanilla

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Sprinkle and/or edible glitter

How To Make It:

Add Chex cereal into a large mixing bowl.

In small bowl, microwave butter uncovered until melted. Then, stir in granulated sugar, vanilla and light corn syrup.

Pour the mixture into the bowl of Chex, mixing it well.

Microwave uncovered for about 3 to 4 minutes, stirring after every minute, until thoroughly glazed.

Add powdered sugar into the chex mix, mixing it well so all the cereal is covered.

Add as many sprinkles as you want!

