How to make the best Sugar Cookie Chex Mix

When we found our videographer Gabe was good at making sweets, we pulled him on TVL
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas, WAFF videographer Gabe brought homemade sweets to the office that everyone seemed to go crazy for. Seriously, we were all begging for more, hoping he had a few extra bags hidden somewhere.

Now, he’s coming on TVL to share his family’s Sugar Cookie Chex Mix!

Gabe learns a lot of recipes from his family and, like many of us, from messing around the internet.

He’s sharing his mom’s go-to Sugar Cookie Chex Mix recipe that makes the perfect snack for parties, road trips or a Thursday night on the couch.

The best part? No cooking is required.

Sugar Cookie Chex Mix Recipe:

  • 6 cups Rice Chex™ cereal
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons of Light Corn Syrup
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • Sprinkle and/or edible glitter

How To Make It:

  • Add Chex cereal into a large mixing bowl.
  • In small bowl, microwave butter uncovered until melted. Then, stir in granulated sugar, vanilla and light corn syrup.
  • Pour the mixture into the bowl of Chex, mixing it well.
  • Microwave uncovered for about 3 to 4 minutes, stirring after every minute, until thoroughly glazed.
  • Add powdered sugar into the chex mix, mixing it well so all the cereal is covered.
  • Add as many sprinkles as you want!

