Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hartselle say they’ve arrested four people in connection with a vandalism spree in the city.

18-year-old Randon Black Jr. and three juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief, Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property. The juveniles were not identified due to their ages.

Police say the group vandalized homes and vehicles. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving vehicles, parked vehicles and homes.

Police say the group was arrested quickly after the first reports came in, and that they had two stolen guns and rocks on them when they were caught.

Randon Black was taken to the Morgan County Jail. The other suspects were taken to the local juvenile detention center. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

