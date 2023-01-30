Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle

The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving vehicles, parked vehicles and homes.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hartselle say they’ve arrested four people in connection with a vandalism spree in the city.

18-year-old Randon Black Jr. and three juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief, Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property. The juveniles were not identified due to their ages.

Police say the group vandalized homes and vehicles. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving vehicles, parked vehicles and homes.

Police say the group was arrested quickly after the first reports came in, and that they had two stolen guns and rocks on them when they were caught.

Randon Black was taken to the Morgan County Jail. The other suspects were taken to the local juvenile detention center. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area