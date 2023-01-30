Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago

A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago.

It’s hard to explain how their dog, Little Buddy, made it to Kansas City from its home more than four hours southwest.

Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more than 5 1/2 years ago.

The pup was adopted from a rescue in 2017 and was microchipped, but when it went missing no one turned the dog in.

Raytown Animal Control found the dog wandering around this week and was able to reunite Little Buddy with its owner.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
The Saturn IB rocket at the Alabama welcome center is Ardmore has "degraded beyond repair,"...
Nearly $1 million available in state budget for rocket repair