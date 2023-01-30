Cloudy and some drizzle today, rainy week ahead

Good Monday morning! We still have some pockets of drizzle and light rain showers to start off the morning, areas of patchy but dense fog have also developed overnight.

Rain showers will quickly depart to the east this morning and we will hang on to the mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Despite the clouds and some occasional drizzle, today will likely be the best day of the work and school week! Rain showers will move in late tonight into the Tuesday morning commute, rainfall totals with this overnight wave should be fairly light.

Tuesday will be another cloudy day with a north wind pulling in some colder air, highs will stay below average in the upper 40s. A second wave of rainfall will move through for the evening commute and will stick around for the overnight hours. This wave of rain will produce some higher rainfall totals. A front will stay parked over the area for Wednesday and Thursday with additional rounds of rainfall heavy expected, rainfall totals will be in the 1 to 3+ inch range through Thursday evening.

Temps will start to warm back up but Friday into next weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.