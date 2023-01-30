Athens Limestone RSVP offering free tax help

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Limestone Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is sponsoring free tax help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

Locations in Athens, Ardmore and Decatur will hold events for people that qualify for free help with filing their taxes.

VITA offers free tax help from IRS-certified volunteers for people with lower income, disabilities or if they are elderly.

Those looking for help filing in Athens can visit the Athens-Limestone Public Library on Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. For an appointment call 256-232-7207.

Volunteers will be available by appointment only on Wednesdays in February at the Ardmore Public Library. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment in Ardmore.

On Jan. 30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. volunteers will be available by appointment only at the Decatur Public Library. Call 256-232-7207 for Decatur appointments.

