Arson suspect arrested by Huntsville Police
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man on Jan. 27 who is suspected of arson for allegedly setting fire to a shoe rack.
The incident occurred at a business on Hwy. 72 West on Jan. 16. Officials say that the fire caused thousands of dollars of damage.
A police spokesperson said on Jan. 26 that officers needed help identifying the suspect. By Friday morning, they had a name but would not release it.
Terrence Pearson, 49, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with third-degree arson of a business.
