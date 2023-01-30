Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Arson suspect arrested by Huntsville Police

Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect(HPD)
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man on Jan. 27 who is suspected of arson for allegedly setting fire to a shoe rack.

The incident occurred at a business on Hwy. 72 West on Jan. 16. Officials say that the fire caused thousands of dollars of damage.

A police spokesperson said on Jan. 26 that officers needed help identifying the suspect. By Friday morning, they had a name but would not release it.

Terrence Pearson, 49, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with third-degree arson of a business.

Pearson allegedly set a shoe rack on fire causing damage worth thousands of dollars.
Pearson allegedly set a shoe rack on fire causing damage worth thousands of dollars.(Huntsville Police Department)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the...
Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say