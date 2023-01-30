Arson suspect arrested by Huntsville Police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man on Jan. 27 who is suspected of arson for allegedly setting fire to a shoe rack.

The incident occurred at a business on Hwy. 72 West on Jan. 16. Officials say that the fire caused thousands of dollars of damage.

A police spokesperson said on Jan. 26 that officers needed help identifying the suspect. By Friday morning, they had a name but would not release it.

Terrence Pearson, 49, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with third-degree arson of a business.

Pearson allegedly set a shoe rack on fire causing damage worth thousands of dollars. (Huntsville Police Department)

