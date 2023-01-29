Trailer destroyed in Toney fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene.

According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.