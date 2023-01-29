Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Trailer destroyed in Toney fire

According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene.

According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Memphis leaders decided to release the video they say shows what happened to Nichols.
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as...
87-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

Latest News

Hazel Green broke the record previously held by Lauderdale County with a 76-7 win over...
Hazel Green girl’s basketball wins record-setting 87th consecutive game
Generic graphic.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
Huntsville Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an overnight shooting on...
Man arrested, charged with murder in University Drive shooting
According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but...
Trailer destroyed in Sunday morning fire