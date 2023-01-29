Scattered to widespread rain for your Sunday

Good Sunday morning. We already are waking up to some pockets of light rain showers across the Tennessee Valley, this is just the start of a soggy January day ahead.

Skies are overcast to start the day with fairly mild temps in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Rain showers will become more scattered to numerous as we head through the morning into the afternoon, rainfall can be heavy at times. Clouds will stay with us through the day and the wind will be from the southeast, highs will reach the lower 50s. A few isolated to widely scattered rain showers will linger overnight into the Monday morning commute. Rainfall totals will likely be between ¼ and ½ inch by the time the rain tapers off Monday.

Monday afternoon will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A front will stall over North Alabama for the middle part of the work week, rain showers will be expected each day. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the wettest days of the week with widespread rain potential, rainfall totals can range from 2 to 4 inches by Friday morning. Temps will cool a bit for Thursday and Friday.

