Man arrested, charged with murder in University Drive shooting

Omondo Varner
Omondo Varner(WAFF)
By Mike Brown
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an overnight shooting on University Drive.

Police say they found 26 year old Christopher Cattage shot to death inside a car near the intersection of Jordan Lane and University. They were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Some 20 hours later, 25 year old Omono Jermaine Varner Jr. was booked into the Madison County Jail, charged with murder.

Huntsville Police officials say Varner and Cattage knew one another. They believe the two got into some kind of argument before the shooting.

Police tell us they’re still investigating this case and will release more information as it becomes available.

