Hazel Green girl’s basketball wins record-setting 87th consecutive game

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hazel Green girl’s basketball team defeated Riverdale Saturday to secure its record-setting 87th consecutive win.

Hazel Green broke the record previously held by Lauderdale County with a 76-7 win over Riverdale Saturday.

Hazel Green head coach Tim Miller is in his 10th season with the Trojans, and even though he admits he didn’t talk to the girls much about the consecutive win streak, he’s very proud.

“The streak is great. It’s something that’s great for our program, and Hazel Green itself. It makes you think, ‘Did that just really happen over the last three years?’ We still have yet to talk about it,” coach Miller said. “We don’t talk about it, we talk about our next practice to our next game. And we try to move forward from there.”

Coach Miller is not satisfied with the winning streak, he is searching for a sixth straight state championship.

“Streaks are great but championships mean a little bit more,” Miller said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.