Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Hazel Green girl’s basketball wins record-setting 87th consecutive game

Hazel Green broke the record previously held by Lauderdale County with a 76-7 win over Riverdale Saturday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hazel Green girl’s basketball team defeated Riverdale Saturday to secure its record-setting 87th consecutive win.

Hazel Green broke the record previously held by Lauderdale County with a 76-7 win over Riverdale Saturday.

Hazel Green head coach Tim Miller is in his 10th season with the Trojans, and even though he admits he didn’t talk to the girls much about the consecutive win streak, he’s very proud.

“The streak is great. It’s something that’s great for our program, and Hazel Green itself. It makes you think, ‘Did that just really happen over the last three years?’ We still have yet to talk about it,” coach Miller said. “We don’t talk about it, we talk about our next practice to our next game. And we try to move forward from there.”

Coach Miller is not satisfied with the winning streak, he is searching for a sixth straight state championship.

“Streaks are great but championships mean a little bit more,” Miller said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Memphis leaders decided to release the video they say shows what happened to Nichols.
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as...
87-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

Latest News

According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but...
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
Generic graphic.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
Huntsville Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an overnight shooting on...
Man arrested, charged with murder in University Drive shooting
According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but...
Trailer destroyed in Sunday morning fire