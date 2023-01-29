Deals
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River

Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.(Kevin Taylor/Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash.

Authorities told WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, that a 63-year-old man and his 13-year-old grandson were fishing when their boat crashed into a bridge around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say that the crash caused the boat to capsize in the Tennessee River near McFarland Park in Florence.

The grandson was able to make it to shore but the grandfather has yet to be found.

Emergency personnel says the gates to the Wilson Dam were open at the time of the crash but were closed for the search. The gates remained closed until 5 p.m. Saturday when officials called off the search due to darkness.

Debris from the crashed boat was discovered nearly four miles away from where the crash occurred about an hour after the report of the crash.

Emergency crews returned to search the area Sunday morning around 7 a.m. but did not find the grandfather.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, the Florence Dive Team, Colbert County Dive Team, Florence Fire, Florence Police Departtment, Muscle Shoals Police Department, Muscle Shoals Fire, Colbert County EMA, Lauderdale County EMA, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and more all assisted in the search effort.

