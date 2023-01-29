Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.

Officials with ALEA say that the truck was driven by 41-year-old Andrew Puckett who was not injured in the crash.

The crash occurred on Wilhite Road about five miles west of Eva.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

