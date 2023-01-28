Deals
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

A teacher in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave after he reportedly used foul and demeaning language in class. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school.

KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.

The video allegedly shows Diffie saying, “If you’re fat, whose fault is that? Yours. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re going to f****** die because they’re fat.”

Diffie’s comments reportedly continued calling genetics an “excuse” for being fat, because all of his family is fat while he is in shape.

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” Diffie can allegedly be heard saying on the video.

According to KSLA, several concerned parents reached out to its team regarding the video in question.

A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Public Schools said Diffie has been placed on administrative leave while releasing the following statement:

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

