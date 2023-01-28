Rain likely tonight & Sunday.

Deals
First Alert Weather
Tonight, cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, rain. Low 50s. Sunday night, more showers. Mid to upper 40s. Monday, mostly cloudy and besides a few showers early, mainly dry. Low to mid 50s. Tuesday through Thursday, rain is likely each day. High temps in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, low 40s on Thursday. Cool and sunny Friday and Saturday. High temps in the 40s, overnight low temps in the 20s. A few showers next Sunday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
