Park Crossing alum Cam Taylor-Britt’s rookie season ‘surreal’

CINCINNATI (WSFA) - This Sunday, Park Crossing alumnus Cam Taylor-Britt will play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs. His parents still can’t believe how far the rookie’s come in his inaugural NFL season.

“It’s still surreal. Like, we go to the games, and we experience all these new things. And it’s just like, it’s really happening. He’s really there,” said Courtney Britt, Cam’s mom.

Courtney Britt shared that emotion because her son faced adversity shortly after entering the NFL. The second-round selection missed parts of training camp last summer after suffering a core muscle injury. The injury landed the rookie corner on the Injured Reserved list.

“I think he was even a little hesitant, like, ‘Am I gonna get cut? I just got injured,’” said Courtney Britt. Cam’s father, Darrell, sharing words of encouragement.

“Be a great teammate, even though you’re not playing at the moment. Just keep the energy up, be you, you know, just learn the playbook. Stay in the playbook,” said Darrell Britt.

Cam missed the first six weeks of the NFL before making his season debut in Week 7 with the Bengals hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Cam’s parents remember the phone call from him with Taylor-Britt sharing the news.

“He texted, he was like, ‘I gotta tell you something. Don’t tell anybody,’ and he called, and he goes, ‘I’m starting this weekend.’ And we were very ecstatic,’” said Brittney Britt.

In his debut, Cam Taylor-Britt made three tackles. In the 10 regular season games he played, Taylor-Britt turned in 55 tackles and a forced fumble. His head coach, Zac Taylor, took notice.

“Improving every step of the way. He’s passionate about it. It’s important to him. He practices hard,” said Taylor.

For a while, practicing was all that Cam Taylor-Britt could do. That practice helped Taylor-Britt become the player he is now.

“I had to sit out. I was still working my butt off, learning plays days in and days out in there with coaches. So, I feel like my preparation’s a lot better than yours, and I’m coming here to stop you. That’s how I feel about it,” said Taylor-Britt.

His parents described him as an “energizer bunny” growing up. His mom says he wanted to be a comedian. Now, he entertains the Who Dey faithful every week, making big plays and contributing to team wins.

“The people here are amazing. I tell friends that I wouldn’t trade my position with any of you guys. Just the love they have for the city,” he said.

Last week in the AFC Divisional round, Cam Taylor-Britt came down with his first interception. In the snow, Cam Taylor-Britt says it felt scripted.

“It just felt like a movie, honestly. We were sitting on the sideline talking about it, just watching snow fall. It was a crazy game. It was loud as ever. That’s some things that when you’re a kid you dream about, that you see on a movie,” he said.

After the interception, Taylor-Britt went and made snow angels in the Buffalo end zone with his teammates. His parents enjoyed their son’s accomplishment.

“He’s in the snow. He’s gonna make snow angels, like that fits perfectly his personality,” said Darrell Britt.

Taylor-Britt’s interception effectively ended the game. The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10, advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

“I have a lot of confidence in this team. Oh, yeah. I have a lot of confidence,” said Courtney Britt.

Kickoff in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is 5:30 p.m. CST.

