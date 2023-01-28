Morgan County Jail hiring part time.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission has approved 10 new part-time positions within the Morgan County Jail. After being short-staffed 23 workers for quite some time, these part-time jailer positions will offer more help to the current staff.

Public Information Officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Mike Swafford, shared that the part-timers will be staffed during the busiest times of the day; the first few hours in the morning, and evening hours. Though the jail may have been understaffed while tending to 644 inmates, Swafford wants the community to know that nothing has changed.

“The biggest message that we try to start with is; it’s not affecting our operations,” Swafford says. He urges those who might be interested in a career in law enforcement to apply for the position, as it is a great starting point for building such a career.

“What we hope people know is it’s a good career. We have people in the jail that have worked here 20-25 years.” Swafford also mentions that many people have began their career as a jailer. So, for anyone who might want to be a deputy or higher, this position will help them reach that goal.

Though, understaffing may not be the only struggle the sheriff’s department is facing. Due to the recent decision regarding permitless carry laws, sheriff’s departments across the might begin to lack funds crucial to operations. Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long urges everyone to make such issues known to their state representatives, as these sheriffs need all of the funds they can get.

“We encourage all the sheriffs and anybody to talk to their state representatives to make sure that they can find a source of funds to replace that because the sheriffs need all the funds they can get,” Long says. Long also shares with WAFF that the funds garnered from permit applications allow the sheriffs department to fund deputy training and vehicle maintenance.

The need for the part time jailers is a small effort that the Morgan County sheriffs are making to help ease their struggles.

