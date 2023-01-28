Man with Guntersville connections co-wrote Oscar nominated film

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama.

The film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. That is more nominations than any other film this year.

Daniel Scheinert is the son of Becky and Ken Scheinert of Guntersville, according to our news partner, The Advertiser-Gleam. Daniel Scheinert grew up in Birmingham, but he still spent time in Marshall County during his childhood.

“He doesn’t have to have the limelight,” Becky Scheinert said to The Advertiser-Gleam. “He likes for everyone else, the people behind the scenes, to be recognized.”

Daniel Scheinert co-wrote the film with Daniel Kwan. It has already won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards and it won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes.

According to Becky Scheinert, they probably will not be at the awards ceremony in California on March 12.

“Those tickets are rarer than hen’s teeth,” Becky Scheinert said to The Advertiser-Gleam. “It’s just so rewarding to see him do well and we are so happy for him. We try to keep him grounded.”

Daniel Scheinert filmed the music video of “Simple Math” for the group, Manchester Orchestra, in and around Guntersville. Becky Scheinert explained how her son staged a truck wreck for the video.

“James Swords had an old red truck and for the scenes where the truck was running, they used that,” Becky Scheinert said to The Advertiser-Gleam. “They found a truck that was a match for James’ truck at a salvage yard, then they hauled it out to Suck Egg Road and had a stunt man who specialized in rolling vehicles over. So they rolled the junked one over out there. They bashed it all to hell and back for a week, then hauled it back to the salvage yard.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.