Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

How an Oscar-nominated film is connected to Guntersville

Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama.
Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama.

The film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. That is more nominations than any other film this year.

Daniel Scheinert is the son of Becky and Ken Scheinert of Guntersville, according to our news partner, The Advertiser-Gleam. Daniel Scheinert grew up in Birmingham, but he still spent time in Marshall County during his childhood.

“He doesn’t have to have the limelight,” Becky Scheinert said to The Advertiser-Gleam. “He likes for everyone else, the people behind the scenes, to be recognized.”

Daniel Scheinert co-wrote the film with Daniel Kwan. It has already won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Critics Choice Awards and it won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes.

According to Becky Scheinert, they probably will not be at the awards ceremony in California on March 12.

“Those tickets are rarer than hen’s teeth,” Becky Scheinert said to The Advertiser-Gleam. “It’s just so rewarding to see him do well and we are so happy for him. We try to keep him grounded.”

Daniel Scheinert filmed the music video of “Simple Math” for the group, Manchester Orchestra, in and around Guntersville. Becky Scheinert explained how her son staged a truck wreck for the video.

“James Swords had an old red truck and for the scenes where the truck was running, they used that,” Becky Scheinert said to The Advertiser-Gleam. “They found a truck that was a match for James’ truck at a salvage yard, then they hauled it out to Suck Egg Road and had a stunt man who specialized in rolling vehicles over. So they rolled the junked one over out there. They bashed it all to hell and back for a week, then hauled it back to the salvage yard.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50
HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery
A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail
A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as...
87-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

Latest News

The officers were awarded Life Saving Medals for their actions.
Huntsville PD officers awarded Life Saving Medals for actions in June 2022 incident
The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail.
Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions
A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail
Morgan County hiring part time
Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions