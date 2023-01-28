Deals
Here are the most popular dog names of 2022

The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.
(buchsammy from Pixabay via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Dog owners might be hearing a few new names when they take their pets out to make some friends this year.

According to the American Kennel Club, it has compiled a list of the most popular dog names of 2022 by looking through its purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.

The organization said naming your dog is a big decision as you and your new best friend spend fun-filled years together.

“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”

According to the kennel club, Luna, Bella and Daisy were found to be the top female dog names for last year, while Max, Milo and Cooper led the male dog category.

The AKC released its rankings below:

Top 10 girl dog names in 2022

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Willow

6. Penny

7. Sadie

8. Maggie

9. Rosie

10. Ruby

Top 10 boy dog names in 2022

1. Max

2. Milo

3. Cooper

4. Charlie

5. Teddy

6. Tucker

7. Buddy

8. Bear

9. Rocky

10. Leo

The American Kennel Club also shared a top 100 list of popular names for female and male dogs online.

