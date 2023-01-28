Deals
Beautiful Saturday before widespread rain Sunday

By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Good Saturday morning.  We have fair skies and cold temps to kick off our weekend, we are waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s. 

Areas of frost have developed overnight, allow a few extra minutes to scrape your windshield before heading out this morning.  Today will be a very pleasant day in late January with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s, more clouds will push in through the late afternoon into the evening.  Winds can be breezy at times gusting up to 15 miles per hour from the southeast.  Isolated to scattered rain showers will develop late this evening and stay overnight into Sunday, lows will be cool in the low to middle 40s. 

Rain showers will become more widespread by mid-morning on Sunday and could be heavy at times.  Sunday is looking like a bit of a washout at this point, try and plan some inside activities.  Showers will linger through the overnight hours into the Monday morning commute.  Rainfall totals will be in the 0.75 to 1.5 inch range by the time the rain ends around noon Monday.  Clouds will stay with us for Monday and temps will gradually fall through the day. 

We will be dealing with a stalled front across the Tennessee Valley for Tuesday through Thursday, this means daily chances for rain showers with additional rainfall totals over two inches possible.  Colder air will settle in by Thursday and Friday of next week.

