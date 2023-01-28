Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council has heard the complaints of local residents about the potential asphalt plant, and is taking action.

“The city council calls upon Grayson Carter and Son Contracting Inc, a longstanding and reputable business operating within the city for years to reconsider its current plan in light of the concerns expressed in this resolution and to withdraw its application for an air permit at 18736 Moyers Rd,” said district 4 councilmember Dana Henry.

Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits, with a new resolution passed Friday morning.

Around two years after the de-annexation, the purpose of that area has changed, and Athens City Council members are worried the plant would be considered a “public nuisance”.

Because this area is de-annexed, city leaders say a submitted resolution to ADEM is the only way they can help residents.

“We, from the mayor and the city council, chose to do what we could in favor and support of the citizens, and say to ADEM, we really don’t want the asphalt plant here,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

City leaders believe the asphalt plant would affect property values and emit odors and emissions.

WAFF asked Ron Gore, the head of the air quality division at ADEM, if emissions from the asphalt plant could affect local resident’s health.

“The answer to that is no,” Gore said. “They require a certain level of controls that are designed specifically to protect public health and welfare.”

An employee of Grayson Carter and Son commented on the matter, saying the company is a long standing partner of the community, and it plans to continue to be a part of Limestone County’s growth.

A man who lives near the planned plant says that his disapproval has nothing to do with the company, but simply the location of the plant.

“They’ve got a good reputation for what they do,” said William Barber, a local resident. “We’d like to see them proceed with that good reputation and be good neighbors and good stewards of the land, and not put the asphalt plant in my back yard.”

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.