Sunny and cool 50s Friday, widespread rain Sunday

Good morning and happy Friday! We have areas of widespread frost to wake up to this morning, please allow an extra five to ten minutes to scrape off your windshield before heading to work.

Skies remain clear this morning with a calm wind, morning temps are quite cold in the middle 20s to low 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning into the afternoon with the wind picking up from the southwest, wind gusts can reach 20 miles per hour through the afternoon. Highs today will be near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will stay clear overnight into Saturday morning, areas of frost can be expected for the morning hours as lows will drip into the upper 20s to lower 30s again.

Saturday will start off sunny with more clouds pushing in during the afternoon, highs will be warmer in the middle to upper 50s. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will start to move in for late Saturday night into Sunday, lows will be cool in the lower 40s. Sunday looks to be a bit of a washout as rain showers will become widespread through the morning into the afternoon, rainfall totals will be in the ½ to 1.5 inch range through Monday morning.

Monday looks to stay mostly cloudy with a few rain showers early in the day, highs will be near average in the middle 50s. A front will stall over the Tennessee Valley for next week bringing daily chances of rainfall and a generally unsettled pattern. Temps will fall back into the 40s by the end of the week.

