Rising egg prices brings in business for local farmers

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Egg prices are continuously on the rise in grocery stores, prompting people to seek out local farmers for eggs.

Keith Southard is just one of many local farmers who has people flocking to his family’s farm for eggs.

Rising prices forced him to increase his egg prices with his competitors. In 2021, you could buy a dozen eggs from Southard for about $4.00, now he has to charge $6.00 a dozen.

Even with higher prices, he says he can barely keep up with orders.

“Demand is huge. I get new people every week now reaching out to us through our website and online store,” Southard said. “We can’t even meet the demand right now.”

Southard said there is no end in sight to the rising prices as the avian flu continues to wipe out millions of chickens.

So how are people responding to this issue? They’re Raising their own chickens.

Southard said he recently attended a poultry convention, where more people attended than ever before. Many exploring the option of having their own coop.

He says the feeling of having your own coop is rewarding.

“It’s a great opportunity for a family and to learn about raising animals and how to take care of them,” Southard said. “Then when you finally get those eggs, it’s that reward you’ve seen for all of your hard work.”

One of these new chicken farmers is Deborah Hall. She said there is only one reason why she chose to raise her own coop.

“The price of eggs,” Hall said.

Hall recently acquired some chickens of her own to help provide for her family and says she is not bothered by the difficult task.

“I love them. I think that more people will get involved. I mean right now, my family comes first,” Hall concluded.

